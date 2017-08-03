KISS among Gretna Fest headliners

GRETNA -- Rock band KISS will headline this year’s Gretna Heritage Festival. Huey Lewis and The News and the B-52’s will bookend them on other nights.

Gretna Fest will kick off Sept. 29 with Huey Lewis and the News taking the main stage at 8:30 p.m. KISS will perform at at 10 p.m. Sept. 30. They were last in the area when they rode in Endymion and performed at the krewe’s extravaganza. The B-52’s will close out the fest at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

The annual festival -- celebrating its 23rd year -- draws thousands to Gretna.

A full list of music acts and food vendors and be found on the festiva’s website.

