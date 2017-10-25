New Orleans music legend Fats Domino has died. He was 89 years old.

WWL-TV Anchor Eric Paulson received word from the family early Wednesday morning. His daughter said he was surrounded by family and friends and died peacefully.

Domino was well-known for songs like "Blueberry Hill," "Ain't That a Shame" and "Walkin' To New Orleans."

He was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Rolling Stone magazine listed him at #25 in the list of 'Greatest Recording Artists of All Time.'

Domino was one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted by Billy Joel in 1986.

The magazine said: After John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Fats Domino and his partner, Dave Bartholomew, were probably the greatest team of songwriters ever. They always had a simple melody, a hip set of chord changes and a cool groove. And their songs all had simple lyrics; that's the key. There are no deep plots in Fats Domino songs: "Yes, it's me, and I'm in love again/Had no lovin' since you know when/You know I love you, yes I do/And I'm savin' all my lovin' just for you." It don't get no simpler than that.

