Laryssa Bonacquisti, Spirit of Ruston Courtesy Photo

There's a two-time winner in the preliminaries at this year's Miss America competition.



Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti has won Friday night's talent competition for her ventriloquism routine.



She won the swimsuit preliminary a day earlier.



In Friday's swimsuit competition, Miss Florida Sara Zeng was the winner.



The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

