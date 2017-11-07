Bassnectar, MGMT, SZA on 2018 lineup for BUKU

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Bassnectar performs onstage during Day 3 at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field on September 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music & Arts Festival) (Photo: Taylor Hill, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Record producer and disc jockey Bassnectar returns for a second time to headline the BUKU Music + Art Project , joining R&B artist SZA, indie favorites MGMT and Sylvan Esso and electronic and hip-hop producer Mura Masa for the 2018 installment of the urban music festival.



The two-day event is scheduled March 9-10 on multiple indoor and outdoor stages set against an industrial backdrop along the Mississippi River in New Orleans.



Organizers will roll out the next phase of performers after Thanksgiving and Phase 3 shortly after the New Year.



Each year, a portion of ticket proceeds support The Upbeat Academy Foundation , an educational non-profit program for New Orleans youth that teaches the technical and creative skills of hip-hop music production.



More information can be found at www.thebukuproject.com .

