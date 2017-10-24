George Strait to headline Bayou Country Superfest 2018

eorge Strait speaks onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville (Photo: Terry Wyatt, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - George Strait will headline Bayou Country Superfest at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year.

Event organizers described Strait's concern appearance as "very rare" as the festival is his only scheduled festival appearance of the year.

"King of Country Music, George Strait has accumulated 60 number one singles, the most of any country artist in history," promoters say.

Strait will be joined by Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time on November 2 on BayouCountrysuperfest.com, ticketmaster.com, at all Ticketmaster locations, the Smoothie King Center Box Office or by calling 800-745-3000. Reserved-seat tickets for May 27 start at $50. (Exclusive travel packages are available at different price levels).

This year's Bayou Country Superfest will include a "huge" fireworks display over the Mississippi River called "A Salute to America." The fireworks will start Friday, May 25 and is sponsored by the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation.

For the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend (May 26), Bayou Country Superfest will host a free concert called "Bayou Saturday Night" outside the Superdome at Champions Square. The free concert will feature Randy Houser, Michale Ray and Runaway June.

The 2018 festival will be the second time Bayou Country Superfest will be held in New Orleans. The event was traditionally held in Baton Rouge, but moved to New Orleans due to construction at LSU’s Tiger Stadium starting in 2016.

