Music students explore ties between New Orleans and Havana

NEW ORLEANS -- For the third time in as many years, a group of young Cuban musicians are leading the cultural exchange between Havana and New Orleans.

Horns to Havana, an exchange program between New Orleans and Havana, brings young musicians from Cuba to the Crescent City to learn from New Orleans’ jazz greats.

Positive Vibrations Foundation sponsored their trip to spread New Orleans’ musical culture even further.

“The mission of the group is to encourage arts, music, preservation and community,” Monique Pyle with the foundation said. “We want to open their eyes to what new Orleans is and what new Orleans jazz is.”

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for 17-year-old RIchard Damian, who got on a plane for the first time in his life to come here.

“It was incredible for me and the rest of the group,” Damian said.

Thursday night they played with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, a life-changing experience for Damian.

“I thought the best trombone player was the musician who played a lot of notes fast, but I saw the different styles here and I learned the different ways to play,” Damian said.

Seeing these young musicians grow has been just as important for their Band Director, Enrique Rodriguez.

“Working with the kids like this is staying young,” Rodriguez said. “There is so much of Cuban culture, musically speaking, in New Orleans.”

