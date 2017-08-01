R. Kelly's New Orleans, Baton Rouge shows cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstance'

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 07: R. Kelly performs during The Buffet Tour at Allstate Arena on May 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) (Photo: Daniel Boczarski, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- R. Kelly's "After Party" Tour will not stop in New Orleans or Baton Rouge anymore.

According to our partners at The Advocate, canceled three of the 10 dates currently scheduled for his tour: Dallas, New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge show, scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Raising Cane's River Center, was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstance" according to the venue.

The New Orleans Show, scheduled for Aug. 11 at the UNO Lakefront Arena, was canceled without explanation.

R. Kelly was recently accused of running a sort of cult where he held women against their will, dictating how they live. The R&B singer has denied those allegations.

