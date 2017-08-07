Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr., headline first Flambeau Fest

GONZALES -- The first Flambeau Fest will bring several country music stars to Louisiana this fall.
The festival announced their lineup today, including headliners Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynrd.
Fustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Blackberry Smoke and Jacob Davis are all on the bill as well. For a full list of bands, click here.
"While paying homage to histroy and the heritage of its namesake, Flambeau will establish its own traditions to emerge as a truly unique experience, blending current and classic to showcase all Louisiana has to offer," organizers said.
Flambeau Fest will take place Oct. 7 and 8 on Ascension Fields in Gonzales, La., just outside of Baton Rouge.
A limited amount of 2-day early bird tickets are available today. All tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11. To purchase tickets, visit Flambeau Fest's website here.
