Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Two legendary bands are coming to New Orleans on the same ticket.
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brother’s will bring their “Summer of Living Dangerously” tour to the Smoothie King Center on May 22, 2018. The tour will take the bands across the US to destination including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Nashville.
The bands have sold more than 88 million albums between them and have had several chart topping hits.
Steel Dan won the Grammy for Album of the Year, “Two Against Nature,” in 2000, just a year before being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.
The Doobie Brothers just returned to the studio to re-record some of their biggest hits with country music stars including Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and the Zac Brown Band.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m. CST for the New Orleans show on LiveNation.com
