NCIS: New Orleans looking for extras for Mardi Gras episode

NEW ORLEANS - The show NCIS: New Orleans is looking for some extras in costumes for a Carnival scene in an upcoming episode scheduled to film this Friday, Jan. 20.



If you are interested in the gig, they ask that you send a photo of yourself in the costume you would like to wear. They are asking for costumes without trademark characters like Disney, Marvel or DC, for instance.



Email the photo to ncisnola@caballerocasting.com

You need to be available for the entire day and could be called very early in the morning.

Include: Name, Age, Contact #, City/state of residency, and clear/current photos in your attire you would hope to wear on set! If you do not send photos in your Mardi Gras reveler attire, you will not be called.



This is the type of wardrobe we are looking for:

We are looking for people with fun Mardi Gras attire, from masks/boas to full costumes. If you have fun, colorful (especially purple, green, and gold) costumes, tutus, hats, masks, boas, accessories, please bring them. Think Mardi Gras colours in your clothing as well.

