Shamarr Allen explains how he wrote the viral dance 'Hit the Sean Payton'

NEW ORLEANS -- How do you celebrate the head coach of your team pulling out a broom and getting down in a locker room?

You hit the Sean Payton, of course.

Local songwriter Shamarr Allen took the viral video and threw his own twist on it, making the new Saints fan anthem 'Hit the Sean Payton.'

Payton's locker room dance video went viral Sunday; by Monday 'Hit the Sean Payton' was making the rounds.

"It was a cool moment, you know?" Allen explained. "So I had to capture that musically. When you sit down and hear music, it takes you back to the first time you heard that song. Songs do that, so I wanted to create a song that had that same energy that they had in the locker room."



