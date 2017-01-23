‘Star Wars' announces Episode VIII title: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Episode VIII title card (Photo: Star Wars Twitter)

The next chapter in the Skywalker saga will be titled “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” filmmakers announced Monday.

The eighth episode of the Star Wars franchise and ninth overall is scheduled for a Dec. 15, 2017 release date. Rian Johnson – who previously wrote and directed 2012’s ‘Looper’ – is the writer and director on the film. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ director J.J. Abrams is still on the project, but as executive producer.

Johnson has stated that ‘The Last Jedi’ will begin immediately after the events of ‘The Force Awakens.’ A trailer and synopsis of the film have not yet been released.

