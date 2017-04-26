ESPN laying off about 100, including on-air talent

A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN) (Photo: Mike Windle, 2016 Getty Images)

Some 100 ESPN employees, mostly on-air and online talent, were reportedly told Wednesday they are being laid off in what some are calling a "bloodbath."

John Skipper has just sent memo to all @espn employees. Layoffs announced today. Around 50 names you will recognize; another 50 you may not. — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) April 26, 2017

"Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands," network president John Skipper wrote in a letter to employees. "We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs."

Why the cuts? The Washington Post reports ESPN has lost about 12 million subscribers over the past five years as many have cut the cord on cable and satellite. At the same time, sports leagues are asking for more money for the rights to air their product.

One of those losing their jobs is veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder, whose main beat is the Dallas Cowboys. He tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

Tennesee Titans beat writer Paul Kuhasky also tweeted.

Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017

The new layoffs follow 300 behind-the-scenes workers who were let go in October 2015. The Post reports ESPN employs about 8,000 people.





