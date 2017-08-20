‘Game of Thrones' power rankings, episode 706 'Beyond the Wall'

Tormund (left), Jon Snow (center) and Jorah Mormont (right) walk as they venture beyond the Wall. (Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

Previously on “Game of Thrones” power rankings: Randyll and Dickon Tarly get incinerated by one of Dany’s dragons for refusing to bend the knee...Sam Tarly leaves the Citadel...Jon Snow and the “Magnificent Seven” decide to go beyond the wall to try to bring back a White Walker carcass for Cersei Lannister...Cersei claims she’s pregnant with Jaime’s baby... Little Finger tries to divide Sansa and Arya Stark against one another using an old scroll...Gendry returns...Jorah Mormont reunites with Dany.

Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers from the sixth episode of season seven of “Game of Thrones.”

Me at the end of this episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/db6wUA7M6p — chris chin (@ASAPChopstick) August 21, 2017

1. Daenerys Targaryen (last week: No. 1) - Aside from losing Viserion (one of her dragons) in an epic battle with the White Walkers, one of the main takeaways from Sunday night’s episode is who is Dany’s successor on the Iron Throne?

Dany claims she can’t have children (other than her dragons). Who will continue after her to ensure her vision endures, or as Tyrion Lannister puts it, who will “keep the wheel broken?”

The mother of dragons said she won’t decide on a successor until after she sits atop the Iron Throne.

Dany had to know it was a possibility one of her dragons would become a casualty of war, especially after “The Spoils of War.”

2. Jon Snow (last week: No. 2) - Jon is only alive thanks to Uncle Benjen Stark emerging to the rescue one final time (or so we think)

It’s unclear when Jon and Benjen couldn’t ride off on the horse together, but what an epic way for Benjen to go out like “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Benjen is shown fending off dozens of White Walkers before he dies off.

Jon’s mission was successful in that his group did bring back a White Walker carcass to bring to Cersei. It came at the expense of losing a dragon to the White Walkers and Benjen’s death.

Jon also told Dany he’d bend the knee to her. Saying it and doing it are two different things though.

3. Cersei Lannister (last week: No. 3) - Cersei did not appear in Sunday’s episode, but what will her reaction be to the White Walker carcass?

Will Dany unveil she lost one of her three dragons in the battle with the White Walkers?

Also, who sits atop the Iron Throne after the finale?

Cersei also continues to divide the Stark family with the old scroll she had Sansa write to Rob Stark, asking for him to bend the knee following the execution of Ned Stark.

This late in the show, there hasn’t been a character (not including animals) still integral to the plot killed off yet in this season. Sorry to Olenna Tyrell, Ellaria Sand, the Dorne sisters aka Sand Snakes, Randyll Tarly, Dickon Tarly and a bunch of Lannister soldiers.

4. The Night King (last week: not ranked) - The Night King is the only character other than Dany who has a dragon. As far as viewers know, there are only three active dragons in existence in Westeros.

Will more dragons emerge at some point?

The real question is will the White Walker dragon breathe ice?

Y'all was wrong, the Night King did have some dialogue in this episode @ringer #TalktheThrones pic.twitter.com/j45pLXGMT6 — Sean Murray (@OfficialSeanTM) August 21, 2017

Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7uUiEDL1xs — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 21, 2017

5. Gendry’s ability as a cross country runner (last week: not ranked) - Jon Snow, Sandor Clegane aka the Hound, Beric Dondarrion, Jorah Mormont and Tormund Giantsbane would all be part of the White Walker army if not for Gendry’s ability to run quickly over long distances to send a raven calling for help from Dany and her dragons.

Jon’s “hero” play was a high-risk, low-reward move. It depends now on what Cersei’s reaction will be to the White Walker carcass.

RIP to Thoros of Myr. I hope it’s not the last time viewers hear the Lord of Light slogan, “the night is dark and full of terrors.”

Melisandre aka the Red Woman is now the only priest who can bring someone back from the dead (at least that viewers know of).

Everyone complaining on the speed of travel..



I'm like.. "You really wanna waste an episode just watching them run? Smh"#GameOfThrones — John Tai (@GnarlyBrush) August 21, 2017

6. Arya Stark (last week: not ranked) - Arya could rule Westeros posing as another character using her voodo magic of the Many-Faced God.

Arya has used her powers to kill off characters, but not as a decoy for an extended period of time. Has this happened with other characters before?

It was very tense between Arya and Sansa throughout Sunday’s episode. The contrast between the two sisters continues seven seasons into the show.

When Sansa tries on one of Arya's faces.... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2jZVbESmCr — Matt Rowold (@30_row) August 21, 2017

After all the mind games Arya went through training last season, she's falling for Littlefinger's middle school tactic? #GameOfThrones — Stephanie-Zas (@videomockery) August 21, 2017

7. Tyrion Lannister (last week: No. 8) - It’s crazy to think how Jon Snow’s group that went North of the Wall would be dead if Daenerys listened to Tyrion.

Perhaps Tyrion knew there’d be a massive casualty (Viserion ) if Dany went to battle.

Tyrion’s allegiance will be put to the ultimate test once Dany, Cersei and Jon come face-to-face to decide what to do with the White Walkers.

8. Sansa Stark (last week: No. 7) - Sansa refuses to go to King’s Landing again while Cersei sits on the Iron Throne. Could it be a fateful decision for Sansa?

Sansa instead decides to send Brienne of Tarth in her presence. Brienne doubles as Sansa’s best fighter and guard.

9. Lord Petyr Baelish Little Finger (last week: No. 9) - Survival is what Little Finger is best at, but his motivations are downright confusing at this point in the show.

However, like Sansa said, Jon would be dead from the Battle of the Bastards if not for Little Finger and the Knights of the Vale.

10. Tormund Giantsbane’s potential romance with Brienne of Tarth (last week: not ranked) - If the two had children, they’d create “monsters to conquer the world.”

It’s funny how the Hound wound up saving Turmond from the White Walkers. The Hound has complete disgust of the Wildlings, gingers and for Brienne of Tarth.

Not ranked: Jaime Lannister, Sam Tarly, Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven, Crazy Pirate Uncle Euron Greyjoy, Lory Varys, Melisandre aka the Red Woman, Benjen Stark and the speed of Ravens.

This must be how Ravens take off in #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/YGlMVSUXBg — Sgt. Fun (@SgtFun) August 21, 2017

Mark Bergin is a digital journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

