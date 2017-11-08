Sing Like A Star on WUPL

About The Show

Sing Like A Star is television's newest weekly singing competition. Produced out of WWL TV in New Orleans the show is hosted by well known journalist Arthel Neville, daughter of music legend Art Neville. Each show will give three undiscovered singers a shot at fame.

To become a contestant amateur singers can post their auditions on the StarMaker mobile app. The weekly winners will be eligible to return for the finals where one talented singer will be selected to record their own debut album and perform at an upcoming New Orleans music festival.

How to Audition

To become a contestant you need a smartphone and a great singing voice. All you have to do is post your Sing Like A Star audition inside the StarMaker app. If you get enough votes on StarMaker you'll get invited to be on the show.

Watch Saturdays at 6:30PM on WUPL.

