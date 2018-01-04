(Photo: Picasa)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - It was a love affair that began in the late fall of 1946. Jim and Lorraine Kenney were married and honeymooned in Niagara Falls. They were so taken by its beauty, the newlyweds decided to stay through December.

In 2010, Lorraine fell ill and passed away, Jim followed her 11 months later. Before passing they told one of their sons, Jaime, that they wanted to forever be a part of the place where it all began. They wanted some of their ashes to be sprinkled into the falls.

On Tuesday, Jaime finished his 1,200-plus mile drive from New Orleans to Western New York. He arrived in blizzard-like conditions. "The last two hours of the drive was a white-out. I was scared to death."

But Mother Nature's fury was not enough to turn him back, this was a trip of the heart. On Wednesday, Jaime arrived at Prospect Point with two urns. In the frigid temperatures, he took a small amount of ashes from each and tossed them over the icy brink.

Jaime said he felt "a flood of emotions, sadness, happiness, a sense of fulfillment." The fulfillment comes in knowing that he has helped his parents become part of this place that was part of them for more than 6 decades.

© 2018 WGRZ-TV