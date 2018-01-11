The Royal Wedding: Everything We Know So Far

May 19th is just around the corner and Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are busy at work for their big day! Here's what we know so far:
- The wedding is May 19th at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
- Duchess Kate Middleton is not expected to be in the wedding party.
- Meghan will still wear a white dress despite having been married before. The designer is not known, but many sketches have been floating around for possibilities. The front-runner is not a British designer!
- Meghan and Harry will possibly get new official titles after the wedding. The most probable is "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
- Meghan Markle's mother will most likely walk her down the aisle.
- No word on a cake yet, but Prince Harry is apparently a fan of banana flavors!
Daily Blast Live
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs