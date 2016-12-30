Dream duck season in south Louisiana

The cold front that blew through Thursday is a New Year's wish come true for duck hunters. Don Dubuc has more on how to make an already great season even better in this week's Fish and Game Report.

When you think of New Year's week you think of football games, parties, fireworks and of course the cabbage and blackeyed peas and maybe some DIY duck gumbo.



The season's going to be open now through January 22 for both the coastal zone and the west zone. The east zone is closing on January 29 and from there, even though the calendar says New Year's Day is Jan. 1, for us duck hunters, New Year's is the September teal season.