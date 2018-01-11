Fish and Game: Record-breaking catches of 2017

2017 was a busy year for the state Fish Records Committee of the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association. Among the twenty-four new top ten by species records were five first places that included:

- Michael Clark's 9.66 pound fly rod category sheephead

- Chris Legrand's 140 pound amberjack

- David Loewen's 41 pound blackfin tuna

- Mike Melancon's 13.25 pound red grouper

- John JJ Tabor, who broke his own record with a 383.13 pound Warsaw grouper.

The biggest Louisiana caught fish of 2017 was a monster 833 pound Bluefin tuna caught by

Kaleb Richardson, a new all time 5th place.

For complete records rules and application instructions for state records visit laoutdoorwriters.com.

