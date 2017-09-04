Fish & Game: Dove hunting season begins

Louisiana & Mississippi hunting kicks off this weekend with the statewide opening of dove season. Hunters of all ages make the Saturday opening day a traditional family outing.

This year the combined limit of mourning and white winged doves is 15 per person. The much larger non-native Ringed turtle and Eurasian collared dove compared to the smaller mourning dove are considered exotics and can be taken in addition to your 15 bird limit.

If you’ll be hunting on a state leased field or a Wildlife Management Area there is a new regulation in effect banning lead shot.

Hunters in those areas must use non-toxic shot size six or smaller.

Other than a basic hunting license, all you need is your favorite retriever, some bacon, cheese jalapeno with a hot grill and a good lead in front of one of nature’s twisting, fastest flying, and most challenging game birds.

© 2017 WWL-TV