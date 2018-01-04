Fish & Game: Redfish Bonanza

BAYOU LOUTRE -- When it gets real cold outside, you think fishing will get real tough, but that’s not always the case.

It can be a bonanza if you find a deep canal with redfish.

Captain Mike Gallo says using shrimp as bait should yield you a nice catch, but you’ll need to be patient.

“The water temperature is cold so he's kind of lethargic, but they'll bite it just be patient and let them have it,” Gallo said.

There’s plenty of public bank area to fish from, but be advised that much of the banks of Bayou Lourte from Shell Beach to Hopedale are private property, so be sure to get permission before parking and fishing.

Also remember, there’s a five fish per person limit on redfish and they’ve got to be sixteen inches at least.

