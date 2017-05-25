Fish & Game Report: Grand Isle speckled trout rodeo

By Sunday afternoon at Bridgeside Marina in Grand isle there will be a newly crowned Louisiana State Master Speckled Trout Angler.

It's an honor bestowed to the Grand isle Speckled Trout Rodeo contestant whose 3 biggest trout are caught separately and weighed Friday Saturday & Sunday.



There’s 8 daily speckled trout awards and the reports this week say some huge specks along the beach.



And while those big specks are the main target there’s 3 trophies in 8 other categories and 3 categories in the Junior division.



A $20 entry fee includes a rodeo cap, awards and door prizes will be presented Sunday at three with proceeds benefitting a Grand Isle Caring for the Community project.

For information, call Bridge Side Marina at (985) 787-2419.

© 2017 WWL-TV