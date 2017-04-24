16th Annual Instruments a Comin? Fundraiser

The 16th annual Instruments a Comin' New Orleans Fundraiser featuring great local musicians is coming may 1st. Co-founder of the Tipitina's Foundation Mary Von Kurnatowski talks about the great musical line up and how the fundraiser helps local students.

WWL 8:56 AM. CDT April 24, 2017

