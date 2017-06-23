2017 Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

Bruce Daigrepont and Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes are bringing their battling accordions to the Cajun-Zydeco Festival this weekend. Scott Aiges from the Jazz and Heritage Foundation gives us all the details of this free and fun concert.

WWLTV 8:51 AM. CDT June 23, 2017

