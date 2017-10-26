A Night of Fun at the Howling Success Gala

The Louisiana SPCA is inviting you to a night of music, food and fun benefiting our four legged friends. CEO Ana Orilla and Vessel NOLA executive Chef Eric Sibley talk about their 39th annual Howling Success Gala.

WWLTV 8:32 AM. CDT October 26, 2017

