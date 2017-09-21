A Taste of the Scales and Ales Party

The Aquarium is hosting some all-star chefs next weekend for their big Scales and Ales event, including Chef Tenney Flynn of GW Fins. Chef Tenney Flynn from GW Fins shows us how to whip up some fire cracker tuna tacos.

WWLTV 8:35 AM. CDT September 21, 2017

