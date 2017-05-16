Appeal to be Filed Over Beauregard Monument
Confederate monument supporters are making another attempt today to block the removal of the PGT Beauregard statue. Richard Marksbury claims the city does not own the property where the statue stands and therefore has no legal right to remove it.
WWL 10:05 AM. CDT May 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Trump says he has 'absolute right' to release…May 16, 2017, 6:57 a.m.
-
House lawmakers approved House Bill 71 which…May 15, 2017, 10:46 p.m.
-
Group says 10K signatures needed to bring monument…May 16, 2017, 8:15 a.m.