Celebrating 25 Years of the Vidalia Onion
It is Vidalia Onion Week this week in New Orleans, and plenty of great local restaurants are celebrating by adding the vegetable to their menu. Former Top Chef contestant Eli Kirshtein explains what makes this onion so special.
WWLTV 8:22 AM. CDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Saving Girls | Teens are being bought and sold for…Oct 19, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Accused cop killer smears feces over his head in courtOct 18, 2017, 5:00 p.m.