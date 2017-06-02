Celebrating Dr. Who at NOLA Time Fest

The NOLA Time Fest celebrates all thing Doctor Who and kicks off its 5th year tomorrow. Founders Paul Patecek of Krewe Du Who and the New Orleans Steamcog Orchestra Milo leader Reginald Pinkerton talks about the event.

WWL 8:52 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

