Chef Belton's Pan Fried Pork Chops

Pan Fried Pork Chops

6 1” bone in pork chops

6 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp. granulated garlic

1 Tbsp. ground cumin

2 cups corn flour

vegetable oil for frying

Combine seasoning, garlic and cumin and liberally sprinkle of both sides of pork chops. You can either sprinkle on pork chops either the night before or a few hours before and place the seasoned pork chops in a Ziploc bag and refrigerate.

In a large skillet, add oil so that there is at least a ½” of oil in the pan. Heat oil on a medium heat.

In order to test the heat of the oil, sprinkle a pinch of the corn flour in oil. The oil should sizzle when the flour hits the oil. If it does not, please allow it to heat more and test it again.

While oil is heating, place corn flour in a shallow bowl. Coat pork chops in corn flour. Shake off the excess flour and place the pork chop in heated oil. Do not overcrowd your pan. Cook approximately 4 minutes on each side.

Once cooked, place on paper towels to drain oil. Serve.

TIP: You can also place in a warm oven to keep them warm.

(© 2017 WWL)