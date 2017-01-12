Chef Frank's recipe for Oysters en Brochette

Oysters & Bacon en Brochette with Baby Spinach Caesar Salad

& Fire-Roasted Peppers

Frank Brigtsen – Brigtsen’s Restaurant

Yield: 6 portions

For the Caesar dressing:

1 Tablespoon minced fresh garlic

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

4 anchovy filets

1 pinch ground white pepper

1/3 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon water

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1. In a food processor, add all ingredients except the water and olive oil. Process until puréed.

2. With the machine running, slowly add 1/4 cup of the olive oil.

3. With the machine running, add the cold water, then the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil. Transfer to a plastic container. Cover and refrigerate.

For the roasted bell pepper garnish:

1 large red bell pepper

1 large yellow bell pepper

1. Fire-roast the peppers: Turn on 2 burners of the stove to high heat. Place one bell pepper on each burner and cook, turning occasionally, until the peppers are completely charred on the outside.

2. Place the roasted peppers in a small container and cover tightly. Let rest for 10-15 minutes.

3. Remove the charred outer skin of the peppers. You can do this by scraping the skin off with the back of a knife or under cold running water.

4. Discard the stems and seeds from the peppers.

5. Slice the roasted, peeled peppers into thin strips (julienne). Set aside.

For the brochettes and spinach salad:

8 slices bacon

3 dozen shucked Louisiana oysters

6 bamboo skewers, 8” or 10”

1 cup yellow corn meal

1 cup yellow corn flour

1 cup all-purpose white flour

5-6 Tablespoons Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Seafood Magic® seasoning

About 2 cups vegetable oil for frying

9 oz. fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place the bacon slices on a sheet pan and bake until half-cooked (blanched), 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and refrigerate until fully chilled.

2. Slice the bacon into 1 ½-inch pieces.

3. Make the brochettes: Onto each skewer, place 7 pieces of bacon and 6 oysters, beginning and ending with a piece of bacon. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Prepare the dry batter: In a mixing bowl, combine the corn meal, corn flour, white flour, and 3 Tablespoons of the seafood seasoning. Mix well and set aside.

5. Heat 2 large skillets over medium-high heat. Add enough oil to each skillet to fry the brochettes, about ¼-inch deep.

6. When the oil is hot, season each brochette with seafood seasoning, dredge them in the corn meal mixture, and fry on both sides until crispy and done, about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a drain pan while you toss the salad:

7. In a large mixing bowl, add the spinach, ½ cup grated Parmesan, and ½ cup of Caesar dressing. Toss gently and place the salad in the center of each serving plate. Top with an brochette and remove the bamboo skewers. Garnish with julienne roasted peppers in a crisscross fashion and sprinkle lightly with Parmesan. Serve immediately.

