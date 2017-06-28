Chocolate Reduces Risk of Atrial Fibrillation

2.7 million people are affected by atrial fibrillation, which can put you at a higher risk of stroke or heart attack. Fitness expert Mackie Shilstone has a sweet treat that could reduce your risk of atrial fibrillation with chocolate.

WWLTV 9:04 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

