Court Watch NOLA Report on Magistrate Court
As of July, more than half of jail inmates in Orleans Parish were awaiting trial and often those detainees were also charged with nonviolent offenses. Court Watch NOLA executive director Simone Levine explains their Magistrate Court report findings.
WWLTV 8:33 AM. CDT October 18, 2017
