Crimestoppers Resources Available for Teens
As students get back into the swing of things with school, Crimestoppers has an important reminder about the resources they have available for teens. Darlene Cusanza talks about the safe school hotline and the teen ambassador leadership class.
WWLTV 8:25 AM. CDT August 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Departing S&WB general superintendent to collect…Aug 14, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
-
Group cancels "significant update" on future of…Aug 15, 2017, 6:30 a.m.
-
$35 million price tag for emergency repairs to…Aug 14, 2017, 5:30 p.m.