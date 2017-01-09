Dr. Palace | Dealing with financial stress in relationships

Women are more likely to develop anxiety disorders compared to men, according to a recent study. (Photo: Custom)

Finances are the leading cause of stress in our relationships. Couples experiencing relationship stress often reported that money was the primary cause. The American Psychological Association reported that three-fourths of Americans are experiencing stress as a result of financial concerns, and one-fourth of us are experiencing extreme financial stress.

With changes in our economy, corporate downsizing, and business closures, these stressors can be severe, causing mental and physical consequences for the individual, and marital conflict and dissolution for the couple.

1. Signs that you are experiencing financial stress that may be impacting your relationship:

A. Increased frequency or severity of conflicts:

Irritability, disagreements, arguments, or fighting

B. Decreased frequency of pleasurable activities:

Laughing, spontaneity, affection, and romance

C. Signs of depressed mood or anxiety:

Increased tearfulness, fatigue, hopelessness, lack of interest in previously pleasurable activities, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping

D. Lack of interest in sexual activity

E. Emotional or physical abuse

2. Dealing with financial stress in a relationship:

A. Communication: Talk about it!

The most important coping skill is communication. Many couples hide their fears from their spouse or are afraid that they will be blamed for their difficulties. Talk with your partner about your fears, frustrations, and successes. Listen without judgment, blame, or expectation, so you can share your feelings and understand each other’s perspectives.

B. Make a Plan with the first 3 goals:

Scheduled regular time to identify, outline, and review a plan for 3 small goals directed toward improving your finances. Make these small, achievable goals that so you can feel encouraged and successful.

C. Planned “worry time.”

Agree that your planning time is the only time that you will focus on your financial stressors. This will prevent generalized anxiety from becoming overriding and interfering with pleasurable parts of your day and your sleep.

D. Planned “Connected Time”:

Plan a daily brief escape to relax and re-connect with your partner.

E. Vent stress together:

The best stress-reducer is exercise! Keep some form of exercise or simply walks outdoors or playful activities together to remain in balance.

F. Prevent stress together

Meditation, Yoga, deep breathing, mindfulness exercises.

G. Acknowledge Each Other’s Accomplishments:

Appreciate each other’s progress in difficult times, no matter how small.

H. Seek Support from your partner when you need it –

Remember he/she is your best ally in a crisis. When vulnerable, help each other to pull together for strength, instead of divide.

Dr. Eileen Palace is the director of The Center for Sexual Health in Metairie. Dr. Palace regularly appears on the Eyewitness Morning News on WUPL.

(© 2017 WWL)