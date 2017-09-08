Inaugural Burger Fest Tonight

The Inaugural Burger Fest is kicking off in Crescent Park tonight, and more than 10 different local restaurants are competing to have the best burger. Festival organizer Emmanual Lain and competitor Chef Nat Nguyen of Fharmacy give us a preview.

WWLTV 8:30 AM. CDT September 08, 2017

