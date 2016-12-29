Justin Devillier's Black-Eyed Pea & Collard Green Stew

Dried black-eyed beans on the black stone background (Photo: Elet1, Elet1)

It's been a big year for Chef Justin Devillier, chef and co-owner of La Petite Grocery and Balise restaurants.

In May, Devillier was named Best Chef in the South by the James Beard Awards, and La Petite Grovery was also named to Eater's list of best restaurants in the country.

This morning, Chef Devillier shared his recipe for a classic New Year's Day tradition, black eyed peas and collard greens.

See his recipe below. Tap here to download a printable version of the recipe.

Black-Eyed Pea & Collard Green Stew

4 tbs vegetable oil

1# fresh pork belly

2# pork shoulder cubed

1/2# smoked bacon

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup diced celery

10 garlic cloves sliced thin

2 qts water

2 qts chicken stock

3 bunches of collared greens cleaned and chopped

2 pints fresh or cooked black eyed peas

1/4 cup worcestershire

2 tbs thyme

2 tbs chopped oregano

Salt & pepper

Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add the belly, bacon and shoulder and cook until caramelized and brown. This will take about 30 minutes. Add the water and chicken stock. Add the remains ingredients and turn the heat to low. Season to taste. Cook for 2 1/2 hours. Check the seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper. Serve with corn bread.

(© 2016 WWL)