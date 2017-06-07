LA SPCA Dine Out 4 Paws | Locations

Apolline Restaurant: 11 am - 2 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

4729 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-894-8881

Bayou Beer Garden: 5 - 11 pm

326 N. Jeff Davis Pkwy., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-302-9357

Bayou Wine Garden: 5 - 11 pm

315 N. Rendon St., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-826-2425

The Big Cheezy - Kenner: 4 - 9 pm

3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70065

504-305-5349

The Big Cheezy - Mid-City: 4 - 9 pm

422 1/2 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-302-2598

The Big Cheezy - Uptown: 4 - 9 pm

5101 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-258-4075

Blue Line Sandwich Co.: 7 - 11:30 am

2023 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70005

504-309-3773

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant: 11 am - midnight

1001 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116

504-949-0038

The Bulldog Mid-City: 6 - 9 pm

5135 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124

504-488-4191

The Bulldog Uptown: 6 - 9 pm

3236 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-891-1516

Café Amelie: 11 am - 3 pm, 5 - 10 p.m.

912 Royal St., New Orleans, LA 70116

504-412-8965

Café Degas: 5:30 - 10 pm

3127 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-945-5635

Compère Lapin: 11:30 am - 2:30 pm

535 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130

504-509-2119

CoNola Grill & Sushi: 5 - 10 pm

619 Pink St., Metairie, LA 70005

504-837-0055

Crêpes à la Cart: 9 am - 10 pm

1614 Broadway St., New Orleans, LA 70118

504-866-2362

Dat Dog - Freret Street: 4 - 7 pm

5030 Freret St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-899-6883

Dat Dog - Magazine Street: 4 - 7 pm

3336 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-324-2226

Del Fuego Taqueria: 11 am - 10 pm

4518 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-309-5797

EAT New Orleans: 11 am - 2 pm, 5:30 - 10 pm

900 Dumaine St., New Orleans, LA 70116

504-522-7222

Frey Smoked Meat Co.: 11 am - 10 pm

4141 Bienville St., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-488-7427

Gattuso's Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant: 4 - 9 pm

435 Huey P Long Ave., Gretna, LA 70053

504-368-1114

G.B.'s Patio Bar & Grill: 5 - 10 pm

8117 Maple St., New Orleans, LA 70118

504-861-0067

Holiday Inn Westbank - Roundhouse Bar & Grill: 8 am - 11 pm

275 Whitney Ave., Gretna, LA 70053

504-366-8535

La Thai Uptown: 5 - 10 pm

4938 Prytania St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-899-8886

Lager's International Ale House: 6 - 9 pm

3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA, 70002

504-887-9923

Mahoney's Po-boys: 11 am - 9 pm

3454 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA, 70115

504-889-3374

Maïs Arepas: 6 - 10 pm

1200 Carondelet St., New Orleans, LA 70130

504-523-6247

Mariza: 5 - 10 pm

2900 Chartres St., Suite 100, New Orleans, LA 70117

504-598-5700

Mark Twain's Pizza Landing: 11 am - 9 pm

2035 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70005

504-832-8032

Mid City Pizza: 6 - 10 pm

4400 Banks St., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-483-8609

Mona Lisa Restaurant: 5 - 10 pm

1212 Royal St., New Orleans, LA 70116

504-522-6746

Mother Mary's (inside The Holy Ground Irish Pub): 4 pm - 2 am

3340 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-662-9791

Nacho Mama's: 5 - 10 pm

1000 S. Clearview Pkwy Suite 1016, Harahan, LA 70123

504-899-0031

Petite Amelie: 8 am - 6 pm

900 Royal St., New Orleans, LA 70116

504-412-8065

The Ruby Slipper Café - Marigny: 8 - 10 am

2001 Burgundy St., New Orleans, LA 70116

504-525-9355

The Ruby Slipper Café- Mid-City: 7 - 10 am

139 S. Cortez St., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-525-9355

The Ruby Slipper Café - Uptown: 7 - 10 am

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130

504-525-9355

Rue 127: 5:30 - 10 pm

127 N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-483-1571

Santa Fe Restaurant: 11 am - 10 pm

3201 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-948-0077

Seersucker Restaurant & Catering: 11 am - 3 pm

938 Hancock St., Gretna, LA 70053

504-702-8040

Sucré New Orleans - Conti St.: 9 am - 10 pm

622 Conti St., New Orleans, LA 70130

504-267-7098

Sucré New Orleans - Magazine St.: 9 am - 10 pm

3025 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

504-520-8311

Sucré New Orleans - Veterans Blvd.: 9 am - 9 pm

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70003

504-834-2277

Vacherie Café, Bar & Restaurant: 7 am - midnight

827 Toulouse St., New Orleans, LA 70116

504-207-4532

Wakin' Bakin': 7 am - 2 pm

4408 Banks St., New Orleans, LA 70119

504-252-0343

Zea's Rotisserie & Grill - Westbank: 11 am - 9 pm

1121 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

504-361-8293

More information: la-spca.org/dineoutdonate





