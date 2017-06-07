LA SPCA Dine Out 4 Paws | Locations

Apolline Restaurant: 11 am - 2 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
4729 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-894-8881
Bayou Beer Garden: 5 - 11 pm
326 N. Jeff Davis Pkwy., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-302-9357
Bayou Wine Garden: 5 - 11 pm
315 N. Rendon St., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-826-2425
The Big Cheezy - Kenner: 4 - 9 pm
3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70065
504-305-5349
The Big Cheezy - Mid-City: 4 - 9 pm
422 1/2 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-302-2598
The Big Cheezy - Uptown: 4 - 9 pm
5101 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-258-4075
Blue Line Sandwich Co.: 7 - 11:30 am
2023 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70005
504-309-3773
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant: 11 am - midnight
1001 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116
504-949-0038
The Bulldog Mid-City: 6 - 9 pm
5135 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124
504-488-4191
The Bulldog Uptown: 6 - 9 pm
3236 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-891-1516
Café Amelie: 11 am - 3 pm, 5 - 10 p.m.
912 Royal St., New Orleans, LA 70116
504-412-8965
Café Degas: 5:30 - 10 pm
3127 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-945-5635
Compère Lapin: 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
535 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130
504-509-2119
CoNola Grill & Sushi: 5 - 10 pm
619 Pink St., Metairie, LA 70005
504-837-0055
Crêpes à la Cart: 9 am - 10 pm
1614 Broadway St., New Orleans, LA 70118
504-866-2362
Dat Dog - Freret Street: 4 - 7 pm
5030 Freret St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-899-6883
Dat Dog - Magazine Street: 4 - 7 pm
3336 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-324-2226
Del Fuego Taqueria: 11 am - 10 pm
4518 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-309-5797
EAT New Orleans: 11 am - 2 pm, 5:30 - 10 pm
900 Dumaine St., New Orleans, LA 70116
504-522-7222
Frey Smoked Meat Co.: 11 am - 10 pm
4141 Bienville St., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-488-7427
Gattuso's Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant: 4 - 9 pm
435 Huey P Long Ave., Gretna, LA 70053
504-368-1114
G.B.'s Patio Bar & Grill: 5 - 10 pm
8117 Maple St., New Orleans, LA 70118
504-861-0067
Holiday Inn Westbank - Roundhouse Bar & Grill: 8 am - 11 pm
275 Whitney Ave., Gretna, LA 70053
504-366-8535
La Thai Uptown: 5 - 10 pm
4938 Prytania St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-899-8886
Lager's International Ale House: 6 - 9 pm
3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA, 70002
504-887-9923
Mahoney's Po-boys: 11 am - 9 pm
3454 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA, 70115
504-889-3374
Maïs Arepas: 6 - 10 pm
1200 Carondelet St., New Orleans, LA 70130
504-523-6247
Mariza: 5 - 10 pm
2900 Chartres St., Suite 100, New Orleans, LA 70117
504-598-5700
Mark Twain's Pizza Landing: 11 am - 9 pm
2035 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70005
504-832-8032
Mid City Pizza: 6 - 10 pm
4400 Banks St., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-483-8609
Mona Lisa Restaurant: 5 - 10 pm
1212 Royal St., New Orleans, LA 70116
504-522-6746
Mother Mary's (inside The Holy Ground Irish Pub): 4 pm - 2 am
3340 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-662-9791
Nacho Mama's: 5 - 10 pm
1000 S. Clearview Pkwy Suite 1016, Harahan, LA 70123
504-899-0031
Petite Amelie: 8 am - 6 pm
900 Royal St., New Orleans, LA 70116
504-412-8065
The Ruby Slipper Café - Marigny: 8 - 10 am
2001 Burgundy St., New Orleans, LA 70116
504-525-9355
The Ruby Slipper Café- Mid-City: 7 - 10 am
139 S. Cortez St., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-525-9355
The Ruby Slipper Café - Uptown: 7 - 10 am
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130
504-525-9355
Rue 127: 5:30 - 10 pm
127 N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-483-1571
Santa Fe Restaurant: 11 am - 10 pm
3201 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-948-0077
Seersucker Restaurant & Catering: 11 am - 3 pm
938 Hancock St., Gretna, LA 70053
504-702-8040
Sucré New Orleans - Conti St.: 9 am - 10 pm
622 Conti St., New Orleans, LA 70130
504-267-7098
Sucré New Orleans - Magazine St.: 9 am - 10 pm
3025 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115
504-520-8311
Sucré New Orleans - Veterans Blvd.: 9 am - 9 pm
3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70003
504-834-2277
Vacherie Café, Bar & Restaurant: 7 am - midnight
827 Toulouse St., New Orleans, LA 70116
504-207-4532
Wakin' Bakin': 7 am - 2 pm
4408 Banks St., New Orleans, LA 70119
504-252-0343
Zea's Rotisserie & Grill - Westbank: 11 am - 9 pm
1121 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058
504-361-8293
More information: la-spca.org/dineoutdonate
