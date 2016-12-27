Left with unwanted eggnog? Turn it into dessert!

(Photo: Thomas, Mandy)

Eggnog is an iconic Christmas drink, and right now, you may have some leftover from the Holiday weekend.

Chef Kevin Belton has an idea for something you can do with all that 'nog, make a dessert.

Chef Kevin's Eggnog Bread Pudding

1 10oz. loaf of French bread (dry)

3 cups eggnog

½-1 cup milk

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 tsp. allspice

½ lb. butter

1 cup golden raisins

Break up French bread in a large bowl. Add eggnog and let sit for 2 minutes. Start mixing and add eggs. Stir until well mixed. Stir in sugar and all spice. The mixture at this point should be moist and milk can be added to attain the texture of oatmeal. Melt butter on a low fire and add raisins to the butter once it has melted. Leave the butter and the raisins on the heat for 2 minutes until the raisins are plump and add the butter and raisins to the bowl. Bake in a greased baking pan at 350 degrees for 1hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes until golden brown and has a firm texture.

Bread Pudding Sauce

1/4 cup butter

1/2 lb. powdered sugar

2 egg yolks

Melt butter and remove fro heat. Spread sugar on top of the butter and place yolks on top of the sugar. Whisk together until smooth.

Tip: Add about a 1/4 to a 1/2 cup of your favorite liquor, juice or hard liquor.

