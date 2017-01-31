Mardi Gras Round-Up of Suspects

Crimestoppers is teaming up with NOPD for a pre-Mardi Gras roundup. Darlene Cusanza from Crimestoppers and NOPD deputy chief Paul Noel talks about the round-up and give the names of several suspects they are looking for.

WWL 8:25 AM. CST January 31, 2017

