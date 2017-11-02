Meet a Real-Life Mermaid at the Aquarium

The Weeki Wachee Mermaids are known all over the world and for a limited time they are back at the Audubon Aquarium. Brenda Walkenhorst talks about the great show, and the opportunity for kids to meet a real-life mermaid.

WWLTV 8:55 AM. CDT November 02, 2017

