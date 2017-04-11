New Billboard Campaign Focusing on Open Cases
You may notice new billboards from Crimestoppers up across the metro area. Darlene Cusanza explains how they are highlighting some of their open homicides, hoping to get new tips that could help bring those responsible to justice.
WWL 8:33 AM. CDT April 11, 2017
