New Concert Series at New Lakeshore Landing
The Lakeshore Landing is a free concert series that kicks off this weekend and runs throughout the month of September. Mary Von Kurnatowski from Tipitina's has all the details about the event and the Lakeshore Landing.
WWLTV 8:57 AM. CDT September 14, 2017
