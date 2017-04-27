New Orleans Swamp Donkey at Jazz Fest
The New Orleans Swamp Donkeys Battle of the Bands shares their winning performance at this year's French Quarter Festival. Former arrested development cast member Alia Shawkat and her band mate James Williams talk about their connection to the city.
WWL 8:19 AM. CDT April 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Previously banned, sunscreen may be allowed in…Apr 27, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
Rough Road: Lawmaker wants to redirect Convention…Apr 26, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
-
Breast cancer survivors healing one tattoo at a timeApr 26, 2017, 10:30 p.m.