Nina Compton's Heirloom Tomatoes with Buttermilk Caesar

Heirloom Tomatoes with Buttermilk Caesar
Chef/Owner Nina Compton
YIELD: 4-6 Servings
Ingredients
4 cups mayonnaise
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
4 cloves garlic
4 cups grated parmesan
½ qt buttermilk
1 oz. red wine vinegar
½ oz. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. black pepper ground
¼ cup olive oil
½ tsp. salt
10 gm anchovies
¾ tsp. lemon juice
5 ea baby Heirloom tomatoes cut into halves
Marinade
1/8 cup olive oil
4 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
Salt & pepper to taste
Garnish
4 white anchovies cut into thirds
1 oz. grated parmesan cheese baked at 325 degrees until crispy.
Method:
Place first 11 ingredients in food processor except mayonnaise and tomatoes. Puree until smooth, fold in mayonaise. Marinate the tomatoes (see marinade) for 15 minutes. Strain off excess liquid; toss in the buttermilk dressing and top with white anchovies and garnish with some parmesan crisps to finish. Note – you will likely have extra dressing and can store in refrigerator for 4-5 days.
