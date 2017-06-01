Nina Compton's Heirloom Tomatoes with Buttermilk Caesar

Heirloom Tomatoes with Buttermilk Caesar

Chef/Owner Nina Compton

YIELD: 4-6 Servings

Ingredients

4 cups mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

4 cloves garlic

4 cups grated parmesan

½ qt buttermilk

1 oz. red wine vinegar

½ oz. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. black pepper ground

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp. salt

10 gm anchovies

¾ tsp. lemon juice

5 ea baby Heirloom tomatoes cut into halves

Marinade

1/8 cup olive oil

4 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

Salt & pepper to taste

Garnish

4 white anchovies cut into thirds

1 oz. grated parmesan cheese baked at 325 degrees until crispy.

Method:

Place first 11 ingredients in food processor except mayonnaise and tomatoes. Puree until smooth, fold in mayonaise. Marinate the tomatoes (see marinade) for 15 minutes. Strain off excess liquid; toss in the buttermilk dressing and top with white anchovies and garnish with some parmesan crisps to finish. Note – you will likely have extra dressing and can store in refrigerator for 4-5 days.

