NOLA Grandmas: Black Bean & Corn Salad

My daughter, Suzanne and her husband, Jim, host a New Year’s Day gathering every year. It’s tradition. Friends, family and plenty of children gather to celebrate. Suzanne always makes this salad. I cook the smothered cabbage and black eyed peas. Center stage is her salad. - Harriet
Black Bean and Corn Salad
2 cups whole kernel corn, fresh or frozen
1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped
1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped
1 small sweet red onion, finely chopped
1 (15 oz.) can garbanzo beans, drained*
1 (4 oz.) can black olives sliced or if small enough, leave whole
1⁄2 bag small frozen green peas or edamame, thawed
1 (15 oz.) can black beans, washed and drained*
1⁄2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
* Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly.
*When using canned beans, shake the can and listen for the beans moving as that indicates the beans are whole and not mush.
Black Bean and Corn Salad Dressing
1⁄2 cup olive oil
1⁄3 cup vinegar
1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder
1⁄2 tsp. fresh ground pepper
1 tsp. salt
1⁄8 tsp. cayenne pepper
1⁄2 tsp. oregano
1⁄2 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. light brown sugar
2 avocados, sliced for garnish
* Place all ingredients except avocados in a bowl and whisk to combine.
* Pour over salad and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
* Add avocado for garnish. Serve and enjoy.
Hint: The addition of sweet potatoes to this recipe adds a fall feeling to this dish. Peel two small sweet potatoes, dice and boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Toss into the salad before you add the dressing. It’s lovely.
