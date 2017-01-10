NOLA Grandmas: Black Bean & Corn Salad

My daughter, Suzanne and her husband, Jim, host a New Year’s Day gathering every year. It’s tradition. Friends, family and plenty of children gather to celebrate. Suzanne always makes this salad. I cook the smothered cabbage and black eyed peas. Center stage is her salad. - Harriet

Black Bean and Corn Salad

2 cups whole kernel corn, fresh or frozen

1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 small sweet red onion, finely chopped

1 (15 oz.) can garbanzo beans, drained*

1 (4 oz.) can black olives sliced or if small enough, leave whole

1⁄2 bag small frozen green peas or edamame, thawed

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, washed and drained*

1⁄2 cup cilantro, finely chopped

* Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly.

*When using canned beans, shake the can and listen for the beans moving as that indicates the beans are whole and not mush.

Black Bean and Corn Salad Dressing

1⁄2 cup olive oil

1⁄3 cup vinegar

1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder

1⁄2 tsp. fresh ground pepper

1 tsp. salt

1⁄8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1⁄2 tsp. oregano

1⁄2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. light brown sugar

2 avocados, sliced for garnish

* Place all ingredients except avocados in a bowl and whisk to combine.

* Pour over salad and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

* Add avocado for garnish. Serve and enjoy.

Hint: The addition of sweet potatoes to this recipe adds a fall feeling to this dish. Peel two small sweet potatoes, dice and boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Toss into the salad before you add the dressing. It’s lovely.

