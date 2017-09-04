Organ donation forms lifelong bond for Kennedy brothers of Parkway Bakery
In times of tragedy, we often see ordinary people become extraordinary heroes. The Kennedy brothers of Parkway Bakery can attest to that, and update us on their progress since one brother, Justin, donated a kidney to his brother.
WWLTV 11:10 AM. CDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
One-year-old girl dies in Birch Street house fireSep. 4, 2017, 7:34 a.m.
-
Powerful Hurricane Irma tracks moving westMay 25, 2016, 2:53 p.m.
-
Man dead in early morning shooting in ThibodauxSep. 4, 2017, 9:42 a.m.