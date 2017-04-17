Picking the Right Antiques & Uniques

This weekend in Covington you can check out some Antiques and Uniques at the annual festival, but do you know how to eye a good antique? Appraisers and auctioneers Pennie Carr and Angie Shubert share some tips.

WWL 9:01 AM. CDT April 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories