President Trump & International Relations
President Trump's sweeping executive orders on immigration are likely to dominate his agenda today. UNO international relations professor Dr. Michael Huelshoff explains what will all of this mean when it comes to the U.S. and foreign relations.
WWL 7:26 AM. CST January 26, 2017
