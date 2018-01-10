Read Sally-Ann Roberts' retirement announcement

WWL-TV is more than a workplace to me. It's family. I've grown up here. I've spent most of my life here. It's hard to believe that 40 years have passed, first working as a city hall reporter.

And for the past 26 years, you and I have spent our mornings together. You are our extended family. That's why I wanted to give you the heads up that February 28th will be my last day at WWL-TV.

It's hard to leave and it wasn't easy for me to make this decision. But I’ve thought about it, and prayed about it, and it's right. I know this is the right time for me to start the next chapter of my life. I'm not sure what the future will be, but I have some exciting opportunities that will allow me to do things I couldn't do before.

And I am also looking forward to spending more time with my grandchildren.

I want to thank my general manager Tod Smith, news director Keith Esparros and executive producer of the Eyewitness Morning News, Val Amedee for working with me and allowing me to choose the right time to leave.

I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with some of the most talented and nicest people in television journalism, those you have seen on camera, and many more people who work behind the camera.

Producers, photojournalists, studio camera operators, technicians, engineers, directors the entire staff and management of WWLTV are some of the finest, most talented and hardest working people you'll ever find.

I thank all of you our fantastic viewers for graciously welcoming me into your homes all of these years.

New Orleans will remain my home. My husband Ron and I, the good Lord willing, are staying right here.

And Eric you are one of my oldest and dearest friends in the world! I am leaving WWL-TV on February 28th, but you and me we're friends forever!

Again, I thank you all and may God bless each and every one of you. Thank you for participating in my wonderful journey at WWL-TV.

